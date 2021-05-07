Google to Make Two-Step Authentication Mandatory for All Users

In a quest to keep users more secure, Google has announced plans to make two-factor authentication mandatory. In a blog post, the tech giant said that users whose accounts are appropriately configured will be enrolled for two-step verification.

“Normally we ask people who have enrolled in two-step verification (2SV) to confirm it’s really them with a simple tap via a Google prompt on their phone whenever they sign in. Soon we’ll start automatically enrolling users in 2SV if their accounts are appropriately configured.” the blog post read.

This means that Google account users who have not enrolled will start receiving a prompt to tap on their mobile phones before they log in elsewhere.

“Using their mobile device to sign in gives people a safer and more secure authentication experience than passwords alone,” the blog further reads.

Google announced the latest development during World Password day. The company says it is working towards a future that passwords will not be needed at all. Google detailed how passwords have become the biggest threat for online activity. According to the blog post, 66 percent of Americans admitted to using the same password across multiple sites, increasing their vulnerability.

To check if your account is appropriately configured, go through Google’s Security check up.

