Google to Fire Employees who Refuse to Get Vaccinated for Covid-19

Google is reportedly planning to fire all employees who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19. According to an internal memo seen by CNBC, the company told its US employees that those who refuse to abide by the company vaccination policies will lose their jobs. The staff has been instructed to upload relevant documents as proof of their vaccination status.

BBC says that when they contacted Google, the tech giant did not dispute the accuracy of the contents of the memo.

“As we’ve stated before, our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running.” a spokesperson for the company said.

“We’re committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy.”

Those who do not get vaccinated will reportedly be sent on unpaid leave and later fired. The company has been gearing up for a return to work, but this has been delayed by new waves of Covid-19, hence the emphasis on vaccination.

The internal memo was sent earlier in the year, giving employees a deadline of up to December 3 to upload the requisite documents as proof of vaccination.

Many countries are currently experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 variant, Omicron. The fast-spreading virus has been detected in many countries including Kenya where at least 27 cases have been recorded.

Like this: Like Loading...