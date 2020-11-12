Google to End Free Unlimited Photos Storage in June 2021

Google Photos is reportedly ending free unlimited storage space for photos on 1st June, 2021. Users will from then get default storage space of up to 15GB and Google will start charging once that limit is surpassed.

Until then, all photos you upload or save are still taking up the unlimited storage space. Google has more than one billion users and the unlimited storage has often made it easier to save storage on the phone as long as sync is on.

For many people, they could delete gallery photos deleted as long as they are backed up on Google. The fact that storage space was not an issue has helped users store a lot of photos going back more than five years.

Read: How To Use Google Meet

According to Google, Photos currently holds over 40 trillion photos, with users uploading 28 billion per week. Google says that although your media would consume your allotted 15GB space, it would probably take about 80 percent of uses more than 10 years to consume the entire limit.

Images that are compressed take about 1-4MB of Gogle space. This means about 300 photos can be compressed into 1GB.

On top of that, you still have Gogle Drive where you can upload your photos and save up lots of space.

Luckily, Google also announced that they will be rolling out a new photo management tool by next year. This will make it easier to sift through the photos and choose what to keep and what to discard.

Read also: Google Launches “Google for Non-profits” Empowerment Programme In Nigeria

If you still need more storage, Google is offering plans through Google One subscription starting from $1.99 (Sh200) for 10GB of storage. The prices are not fixed and may vary from country to country.

Alternatively, you can now explore other cloud storage plans such as DropBox, Flickr, OneDrive and others to back up your photos. Most of them charge, so you just need to get a plan that works for you.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu