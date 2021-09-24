Google to Create Pages with Advertiser’s Details for Users

Google has announced the development of advertiser pages which will allow users to learn more advertisers on a page, prior to making a purchase or visiting a website.

The details included in the advertisers page will include enhanced ad disclosures for advertisers who have completed the verification process.

The feature will display content similar to what is displayed when they click “Why Am I seeing this Ad?” on Facebook.

Users will access info such as

The advertiser’s brand name

The advertiser’s location/address

Why they are seeing this ad content

Additional ads from that advertiser over the past 30 days.

They can also click to ‘stop seeing the ad’ which mutes adverts from brands they are not interested in, and also report any kind of violations on the advertiser’s page.

The process is meant to help users differentiate between credible and bad actors in the industry. It is also part of Google’s efforts in promoting transparency on the search engine.

