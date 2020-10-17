Google Terminates Flaqo’s YouTube Account

Kenya’s sensational social media comedian Flaqo has lost his YouTube channel. According to Flaqo, Google, the parent owner of YouTube, terminated his channel due to links with accounts that have copyright issues.

“We’d like to inform you that your channel Flaqo Raz has been terminated because we concluded that it was linked to a channel that was disabled for having three or more Copyright strikes”

The openly distraught comedian lamented of the actions on his Facebook and Instagram.

“At this points its really exhausting…Please report all channels that are not mine but have my content in it…Boycott…I’ve worked so hard to be disrespected every damn time,malice…Why…Because im just about to launch my show on youtube its maliciously taken down…Am not dropping the mic btw so if you maliciously want me out of the industry sorry😊…..we will be back with twice the energy ,this war of kicking me out of social media everytime is getting a little personal”

Meanwhile, Flaqo has requested his followers to boycott all channels that display his content but do not beong to him. He has a chance to appeal to Google, even though the chances of getting the account back are slim. The comedian has been advised to visit Google Kenya Offices together with officials from the Kenya Films and Classifications Board (KFCB)

Flaqo is celebrated for his authentic and original comedy style where he develops and plays various characters all by himself. His clips are widely shared on social media and some people have taken advantage to open YouTube channels airing his content without his permission or knowledge.

