Google Suspends April Fools Day Pranks for the Second Year

Google has suspended all April Fool’s day pranks for the second year in a row. An internal email seen by the Business Insider said the company would not create its normally elaborate and entertaining Fool’s day pranks.

A section of the email says the reason is in honour of all those who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In 2020, we made the decision to pause our longstanding Google tradition of celebrating April Fools’ Day, out of respect for all those fighting COVID-19. With much of the world still grappling with serious challenges, we will again pause the jokes for April Fools’ Day in 2021,” reads a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a number of lock downs in various countries last year. Currently, a third wave is going round and more lock-downs have been put in place.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week addressed the nation and locked down five counties which he said had become disease infested. Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Nakuru and Kajiado were locked in a one-zoned area with an 8PM curfew.

Locally, a number of users online have been pranked on various platforms.

