Google, Sendy Partner to Empower MSMEs in Africa

E-commerce and consumer brands infrastructure company Sendy, has partnered with Google in an initiative to empower small and medium-sized businesses in Africa.

The Google Hustle Academy Boot Camp program seeks to provide MSMEs across Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa with expert training in business strategy and development, digital marketing, and financial planning.

The training program is designed to help entrepreneurs running about 5,000 SMEs to position their businesses for investment opportunities. They will also learn how to build viable business models for the future.

A global network of mentors and alumni will be at hand to offer their expertise at the academy. To help SMEs in Africa navigate the challenges they face, business owners will receive five days of hands-on training and 3,000 hours of training on fundamental aspects of business. Strategic growth activities, such as business growth strategy, establishing digital marketing roadmaps, locating and analyzing funding avenues, and how to pitch for success, are all part of the training program.

“We recognize the significant role played by small and medium businesses in the economy. We are also aware of the vast challenges they face. Through this partnership with Google, we hope to unlock their potential so that they can learn and seize existing opportunities to build sustainable businesses,” said Mesh Alloys, Founder and CEO, Sendy.

The program also seeks to empower MSMEs to learn how to identify new markets, access funding opportunities, and pitch for success.

“Small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) are the backbone of the global economy, accounting for the majority of businesses in almost every region. They employ over 50 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa and contribute to the region’s GDP. Through the Hustle Academy we will provide them with training to assist them in packaging their businesses and obtaining the necessary funds to take them to the next level” said Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-makinde, Head of Brand and Reputation, Google SSA.

