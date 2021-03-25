Google Search Engine to Provide e-Learning Resources for Students Globally

Google is adding education resources to its search engine to help students practice various subjects. The resource, which is being rolled out globally, will test students’ knowledge in Chemistry, maths, and Physics.

Google will partner with third-party providers such as Careers360, GradeUp, Kahoot, Vedantu, Toppr which will open up for students to access more problems in the subjects to solve and practice.

“Google has increasingly made Search a resource for students and others wanting to learn about various topics. The latest additions see Google Search surface practice problems while expanding other capabilities,” it said.

Google is also seeking to partner with other providers like Tiger Algebra, Symbolab and Mathway to help students solve maths problems directly from the search engine. The tech giant is also planning to integrate support for STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and maths) questions by giving detailed explanations on a topic. The search engine will also provide users with targeted resources covering complex subjects.

The new update on Google will enable students all over the world to access learning material through laptops, desktops, and mobile phones during this pandemic period. Although school reopening has been done in phases, the virus still poses imminent threats globally.

Last month, Google also updated its search engine to show brief information regarding a website before it is opened. The website summary is shown on Wikipedia and for those which are not on Wikipedia, Google will show the information indexed on the search pages.

