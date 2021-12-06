Google Rolls Out Locked Folder Feature to Android Phones

Samsung users can confirm that they have started receiving the notification to update their Google photos with the latest locked folder feature.

The feature will allow users to protect private images by adding a password firewall. It will also not be visible in the photo feed or in other apps.

“With Locked Folder in, you can add photos to a passcode-protected space and they won’t show up as you scroll through photos or other apps on your phone. Locked Folder is launching first on Google Pixel, and more Android devices throughout the year.” the tech giant announced in June.

Read: Google to End Free Unlimited Photos Storage in June 2021

The feature is currently being rolled out to a variety of android smartphones, with plans to introduce it to the iOS Google photos version by early 2022.

Google says photos stored in the Locked folder will not be backed up to the cloud and will be deleted should Google Photos be uninstalled.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...