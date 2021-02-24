Google Rolls Out iOS Privacy Labels on Gmail

Google has finally added Apple’s app store’s privacy labels to Gmail, a few weeks after they were added to YouTube. The label lists a number of details the app might collect, excluding your name, phone number, or physical address. However, as an email client, Gmail will most likely have this information.

Apple’s app privacy labels emphasize that the details listed are what the app might access as opposed to will access. This means that the apps may not use certain information such as location, when it is not necessary.

Read: iOS 14 Update Alerts You When Other Apps Are Spying On You

Apple also says the information submitted is from the developers, and they cannot ascertain its accuracy.

Google was able to add the labels, without updating the Gmail app. The tech giant’s larger apps such as Maps, Photos, Docs, and Chrome haven’t gotten the labels yet. However, the recent update from Gmail could be an indication that the labels could soon be rolled out.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu