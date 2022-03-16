Google Rolls Out Domain Registration Services

Web developers will soon be able to register domains through Google. The tech giant is finally rolling out its Google Domains service after seven years of it being stuck in the beta stage. The service has been rolled out in 26 countries and Google says it already has millions of active registrations.

Currently, Google Domains allows users in the 26 countries to pick from about 300 domain endings such as .com, .net, .org among others. The company says it is using its own infrastructure meaning users will have a high performance DNS with access to around-the-clock customer support from real people. Google is offering a 20 percent with the code DOMAINS20 to users registering a new domain as well as for transfers to Google Domains.

Once you register a domain with Google Domains you’ll still need to create a website to use it with. Google suggests its Google sites, along with its premium partners Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, and Bluehost.

Google Domains was originally released as an invite-only beta in June 2014, and then as a public beta in January 2015 in the United States. The Google Domains website is already available and developers in Kenya can conduct a search but since the service is not officially in the country, checkout is not possible. Domains start from about Sh1,370 per year for a .com ending.

