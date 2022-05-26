Google Begins Rolling Out New Real Tone Photo Filters

Google is rolling out new Real Tone filters on Photos. The company announced that the ‘filters’ tab will now be available in the Google Photos Image editor. Google says the Real Tone filters were reportedly designed by professional image makers to accurately represent various skin tones in photos.

“These filters were designed by professional image makers to work well across skin tones, so you can choose the filter that reflects your style,” the company said in a tweet about the launch.

Some of the Real Tone filters are named ‘Playa’, ‘Honey’, ‘Isla’ and ‘Desert’. Once a user applies a Real Tone filter, the editing screen displays a “Made with Real Tone” badge.

Google announced earlier on in the month that it was incorporating the10-shade skin tone scale into its line of products, as well as the introduction of the new set of Real Tone filters for Google photos. The skin tone filters have been revamped and evaluated using the MST scale to work well across a variety of skin tones.

The MST scale comprises the 10-shade skin tone, which takes into account colour and racial representation. It was created in partnership with Harvard professor and sociologist Dr. Ellis Monk.

