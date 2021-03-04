Google Phasing Out Third-Party Cookies as it Gears Towards a “More Privacy-First Web”

Google has announced that it is gradually phasing out third party tracking cookies on its browser, with no plans to replace them with an alternative tracker. The tech giant said that despite the effect the move will have on its advertising business it “will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web”

“Instead, our web products will be powered by privacy-preserving APIs which prevent individual tracking while still delivering results for advertisers and publishers,” writes Google. “Advances in aggregation, anonymization, on-device processing and other privacy-preserving technologies offer a clear path to replacing individual identifiers.”

Third-party cookies have already been disabled in Safari and Firefox browsers, and now Google is applying the same to Chrome. Cookies allow advertisers to collect your browsing information so they can deliver personalized ads based on your interests. Although these information is considered an asset for the advertising industry, Google says the practice has led to internet users losing trust in advertisers and the internet, putting the future of the web at risk.

Google says its efforts are now focused towards “a more privacy-first web.” Google also clarified that it is not getting rid of targeted advertising altogether. Instead, the company is replacing its more invasive methods with its own design called “Privacy Sandbox”

The Verge says that “Part of Privacy Sandbox’s job is to hide the individual inside a large crowd of “cohorts” with similar interests it will then target ads toward.”

