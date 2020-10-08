Google Partners with Tech Kidz Africa to Organize Online Courses for Children

Google has partnered with Tech Kidz Africa and Young Stripes to organize online courses involving artificial Intelligence, animation and online safety. The beginners’ courses aim to equip students with basic problem solving skills essential for day to day life.

The students will also learn animation design to a level where they can develop and analyze software and hardware used to generate entertaining characters. The study incorporates a significant human aspect to computer science as the students will create characters inspired by their daily perceptions and ideas.

The increasing popularity and wide use of the internet has exposed everyone to threats associated with its use. It is therefore important to stay safe online and equip students with the necessary tools to protect themselves from online dangers. The internet can be used for both good and bad and kids should be taught the difference and how to keep themselves safe if they feel threatened.

AI is a computer system that is smarter than the human brain used to solve complex problems and has become common for performing most functions online. The Google courses will attempt to break down the connotations and complexities of AI to help children understand it better.

All these skills will help the children acquire the necessary skills required in a fast growing digital landscape.

