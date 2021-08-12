Google Meet Users Can Add Up to 25 Co-hosts in New Update

Google Meet has updated its features to make it easier for users to control and direct their meetings. The controls vary depending on whether you are using the app as a Google Workspace team member or just a regular user.

The most outstanding update on Google Meet is that all users can now select up to 25 co-hosts who will be assigned administrative rights. Previously, assigning co-hosts was only limited to Google Workspace or Education customers, but now, all Google users can access the feature.

The co-hosts will have the right to limit how many users can share the screen and send chat messages. They can also mute all participants with a single click, making it easier for everyone to listen to a single speaker. They will also be able to end the meeting. Some co-hosts using certain Google Workspace versions will also be able to control who can join the meeting.

Google Workspace customers are getting a bunch of new updates. Users will now get quick access to meetings by default. The feature can be turned off but if that happens, meetings cannot start until the host joins.

Workspace users can also ensure all invited participants join meetings easily without asking, and block anonymous users from joining. This will help ensure that meetings are only attended by the intended members.

Google will start rolling out the updates from August 16 for Android users, and August 30 for iOS users.

