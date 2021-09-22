Google Meet to Automatically Adjust WebCam Brightness for Better Clarity

Google Meet will make it easier for users to see their contacts more clearly on video calls. The web app will be able to detect when a user’s exposure is affected by bad lighting. The app will then increase brightness for better clarity of the newsfeed and contacts, despite the quality of the webcam.

Last year, the Google Meet iOS and Android Mobole apps got a low-light mode which uses AI to examine the light levels and adjust brightness.

Read: Google Rolls Out Video Conferencing Feature on Gmail as They Take on Zoom

The feature can be switched off, although it does not have any other admin controls. According to Google, enabling it might slow down your device.

The feature will be rolled out to Workspace and G Suite basic and business users. The tech giant is rolling it out to Rapid Release domains from today and to scheduled Released domains from October 4. Google sys within two weeks, the roll out will be complete, and users can forget about having poor quality webcam feeds.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...