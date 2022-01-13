Google Meet Starts Rolling Out Live Translated Captions

Video-conferencing app Google Meet is rolling out a feature that will translate subtitles to multiple languages. The feature, which has been on test is now rolling out to multiple users with support for translations to French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

Last year during its I/O, Google debuted live translated captions, which were then put into a testing phase with a small set of Workspace users who opted in manually. The feature is progressively becoming available to all users, both on mobile and on the web.

The tech giant said that translated captions can “help make Google Meet video calls more inclusive and collaborative by removing language proficiency barriers.” For instance, a French speaker and an English speaker can enable translated captions to better comprehend what is being discussed.

The complexity of the function explains the lengthy testing process the company undertook over the last few months. Google has no plans to shut down its beta program and participants are expected to remain in the testing group for the next few months.

To activate the feature, go to Settings > Captions > Translated captions to allow these live translations. Instead, go to Settings > Captions > Live Captions > Translation language on your phone.

Google is rolling out the feature to all its users over the next few days. Users are advised to update to the latest apps for full functionality.

