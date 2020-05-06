Google Rolls Out Video Conferencing Feature on Gmail as They Take on Zoom

Google meet has already started integrating the Meet Conferencing into Gmail. Some users have started to see an icon to launch meet on the left sidebar of the Gmail user interface.

The conferencing tool was formerly available to enterprise and education customers via G-suite but the company decided last week that it would make it public hence be free and available to anyone with a Google account, allowing meetings of up to 100 people.

Google is in an attempt to take on Zoom, the conferencing app that has gained traction especially during this Coronavirus crisis.

Meet comes with better privacy controls to counter ‘zoombombing’ experiences that many users have experienced with Zoom. For starters, unlike zoom; you cannot click on a link to join a meeting.You first have to log into your Gmail account.

If you have not received an invite from the Meeting host, you will be put in a waiting area until your approval by the host. Meet’s free version also will not have a dial-in number for meetings.

Last week, Zoom came out to clarify that it had 300 million participants daily and not 300 million users as earlier reported through a blog.

Microsoft and Google who have recently joined the videoconferencing space and have already started growing their Meet numbers. Microsoft has recorded up to 75 million daily users on its app while Google Meet keeps adding about 3 million new users daily and has recently passed 100 million daily users.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and with many employees working from home, videoconferencing tools are crucial to keep businesses afloat.

