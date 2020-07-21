Google Meet Integrated Into Gmail App On iOS And Android

Google Meet has started rolling out the feature on its Gmail App for Android users. Google earlier announced that it would be integrating the feature for iOS and Android users.

The tech giant began the rollout for iOS last week followed by android. With the integration, Gmail app users can now launch and join meetings from the Meet tab in the app.

Upon the release early this year, the Meet tab was integrated into the web version of Gmail where it has been active for a couple of months now.

Google shared the latest news on its G Suite updates blog, while also sharing some new updates about the feature. Once the Gmail app is updated on your Android or iOS, you should be able to see a Meet tab towards the bottom of the app.

Read: Google Launches “Google for Non-profits” Empowerment Programme In Nigeria

The section will allow you to launch or join a meeting. It will also feature a “My Meetings” list which will contain all meetings scheduled for the day on Google Calendar as well as their scheduled durations. This will allow users to join and set up meetings without necessarily leaving the Gmail app.

Google also revealed that there is still no admin control for Meet. If you would like to hide the Meet tab, you can simply uncheck the “show the Meet tab for Video Calling” tab, which is located right under the Meet section of Gmail’s settings.

The update has been rolled out to all personal account holders and G Suite customers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu