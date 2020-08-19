Google Meet Adds Chromecast For TV Screen Video Conferencing

Google Meet has been undergoing a series of developments in the last few months. Meet now comes with Chromecast support to enable video conferencing on your TV screen. With this new development, you can now cast your meetings to the Chromecast streaming sticks, Android TV and Smart TVs.

“Earlier this year, we launched Google Meet on Nest Hub Max, and it just felt right to expand Meet to even more screens in your home,” Google’s Grace Yang wrote on the Chromecast support forum.

“We recognize that many schools are moving to distance/remote learning, and we wanted to support this new learning environment for teachers and students,” Yang said. “Meet on Chromecast will let you host or join meetings giving you the opportunity to connect with classmates, collaborate on projects, and even attend lectures.”

When casting a meeting on your TV screen, the audio and video feed will be transmitted from your computer. Ensure that you do not get fixated on the TV screen for long without glancing at the camera, otherwise, you may look distracted to the other parties.

The Chromecast models supported include Chromecast ultra and the current and second-generation Chromecasts. Google noted that performance could vary across Android TV and Cast-enabled display screen. So unless you are absolutely sure of the performance of your screen, stick to your laptop for important meetings.

To start casting on your TV, simply open Google Meet on Chrome where you will see a prompt “cast this meeting”. Click to start casting before or during the meeting.

