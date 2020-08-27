Google Maps Updates Saved Places to Feature More Categories

Google Maps has added some new updates to make the saved places more useful. The saved tab now allows you to bookmark favourite places and sort them under different categories such as “want to go”, “favorites”, “starred places” or “custom lists”. These can include restaurants, parks, clubs and malls.

The new update will help you sort out the locations especially since we tend to save them continually. It will help you to access your lists based on how recently you saved it and how close your current proximity to the place is. Most people turn on their device’s location and therefore Google will definitely have this information.

As long as Google location is turned on on your tab, Google will suggest that you add the places you visit to the saved tab. The locations you have visited will be saved on the tab’s timeline.

“You can also easily find that amazing hole in the wall restaurant you visited during one of your past vacations, or that cute boutique you popped into a few weeks ago. All of these insights are now organized by time, city, region or country.” Google says.

The saved tab will now function as a travel diary and a to-do list based on the local highlighted recommendations on the tab. The problem with the new saved locations feature is that if you tend to visit many places, your map view will appear cluttered. This can easily discourage you from saving more places and using the feature as intended.

