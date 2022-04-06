Google Maps to Show Traffic Lights, Toll Charges in Latest Update

Google is rolling out a number of changes including toll road prices, traffic lights information and signs to Maps. The company announced on Tuesday that it will also make some improvements for iOS users including the ability to get Google Maps directions from the Apple watch.

Google says it will add toll road prices information to enable users decide whether they will take a toll road or a regular road. The estimated toll road prices to a specific destination will also be displayed. Toll roads are just about to be introduced in Kenya, with the government having earmarked a number of termination points between Waiyaki way and Mlolongo. The price differ based on the distance, but earlier reports indicate that the costs will be between Sh160 to Sh310.

The update will be rolled out to Android and iOS users starting in the US, Japan, Indonesia and India.

Google is also adding new elements to the app’s navigation experience, such as traffic lights and stop signs, to make driving on unfamiliar roads less stressful. Building outlines and areas of interest will also be upgraded for users. Users in select places will be able to see even more detail, such as a road’s shape and breadth, as well as medians and islands. In the following weeks, the new navigation map will be available in certain countries on Android, iOS, Android Auto, and CarPlay.

According to Google, iOS users will also be able to access directions directly from their Apple watch by tapping the Google Maps shortcut on the watch to begin navigation.

