Google Launches Sh2.7 billion Fund to Empower Women

Google has today announced a $25 million (Sh2.7 billion) grant to non-profit organizations that address economic challenges affecting women and girls. The initiative is part of the Google.org impact challenge that seeks to fund non-profits geared toward solving societal problems.

“This is an open call for applications, and selected charitable initiatives will receive up to $2 million, as well as opportunities for mentorship and additional support from Google.” the company said in a blogpost.

The tech giant encouraged non-profits to send in their applications, outlining their planned objectives and how their projects will help solve economic barriers.

“We want to support organizations helping women and girls turn their economic potential into power: from programs addressing systemic barriers to economic equality, to those cultivating entrepreneurship, developing financial independence, and more.” the blog read.

The deadline for applications has been set for April 9th, with a number of workshops available online from March 15- 17.

Among the panel of judges are Kenya’s entrepreneur, Juliana Rotich and singer, Shakira.

