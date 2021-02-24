Google Launches Second Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge

Google has launched the second Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge in Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey. The initiative targets projects that increase reader engagement and explore new business models for the media.

The Google News Initiative (GNI) is working with industry players with aim of helping journalism thrive in the digital age.

“The selected projects will be funded up to $150 000, and up to 70 percent of the total project cost,” GNI Head of Innovation,Ludovic Blecher, said.

“Funding is not available for editorial projects but should instead be focused on reader engagement and exploring new business models. Google does not take any equity or IP in any projects or submissions,” he said.

Established publishers, news startups, online-only players, publisher consortia, and local industry associations have been invited to apply.

