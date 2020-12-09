Google Launches Look To Speak App for Hearing and Motor Impaired Persons

Google has launched a new look to speak app that will make communication easier for people who are hearing impaired and have speech challenges. The app lets users use their eyes to select pre-selected phrases on the phone screen.

The app is currently available to everyone and is compatible with Android 9.0 and above. Once you download the Look to Speak app, the instructions are spoken out loud with a set-up helper.

You will be expected to position the phone slightly below eye level and keep your head still as you select the items with your eyes.Ideally, Google says, the phone should be mounted or placed somewhere.

Read: Google Launches “Google for Non-profits” Empowerment Programme In Nigeria

You will be expected to move your eyes right or left to select from the list of phrases. If the list is long, you will continue the process until you narrow down to your preferred phrase. To snooze or cancel, Google says you simply look up and you can start again.

Since the phrases you pick are spoken out loud, the app allows you to personalize it to share your authentic voice. Google also says all data in the look to speak app is private and will never leave the phone.

The Look to Speak app can be downloaded on Google play Store. The set-up helper has however not been set to detect the eye movement; which is a bit weird as it is the whole point of the app. For now, you can tap to select.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu