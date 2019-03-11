Google Launches Initiative To Equip Women With Digital Skills

Google has announced the launch of its Women Will initiative in Kenya.

The program takes the shape of similar projects in Brazil, India, Indonesia, Japan and Mexico.

According to Farzana Khubchandani, Country Marketing Manager, Google, Kenya, the programme is designed to create economic opportunities for women by connecting them to digital skills and mentorship.

“From helping women across Kenya access digital skills and bringing together women entrepreneurs, Google is keen on developing and supporting programs that help women build skills, get inspired and connect with each other,” said Khubchandani.

According to an International Finance Corporation (IFC) report, approximately 32.2 percent of certified small and medium enterprises are owned by women, whereas 47.9 percent are owned by men.

“This gap indicates the importance of creating opportunities to steer growth for women in entrepreneurship, workplace growth, leadership and digital literacy,” read a statement from Google.

Participants received personal skills development, business growth and digital skills.

Women Will programs are also available in Brazil, India, Indonesia, Japan and Mexico and are rolled out in collaboration with a wide range of partners.

