Google Joins in Efforts to Tackle Misinformation on Search Engine Results

Google is joining in efforts to tackle misinformation on its search engine. The tech giant has announced that it will start warning users on the reliability of search results regarding certain topics.

Sensational News normally leads to more people seeking information and one of the fastest ways to get information is to run to the popular search engine. However, sometimes the available info is scanty and unreliable, and Google intends to warn its users.

“While Google Search will always be there with the most useful results we can provide, sometimes the reliable information you’re searching for just isn’t online yet,” the company explains.

Microsoft's Bing Eyes Australia As Google Threatens Exit

“This can be particularly true for breaking news or emerging topics, when the information that’s published first may not be the most reliable.”

In instances where the search results may change quickly, users will get a disclaimer saying “it looks like these results are changing quickly,” with a subheading explaining that “if this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources.” the blog post reads. This is a way to advise users to check back once reliable information on the subject is available.

The tool will be rolled out first in the US but should be expected in the rest of the world in the coming weeks.

