Google Invites Applications for Startups Black Founders Fund

Google’s Startups Black Founders Fund Africa is officially open for applications. Through the fund, the tech giant aims to support early-stage black founded startups in the continent.

The program will see qualifying startups receive up to $100,000 in equity-free cash, $200,000 in Google cloud credits and access to Google’s network of people and practices.

To qualify, startups must be headquartered in Africa. The business must be designed for the African or global market, and must demonstrate growth capabilities with the ability to provide jobs.

The startups must also have a black founding member and must directly support the black community. Google also says that it must be compatible with the company’s tech productsto accelerate growth.

The programme is currently open for startups in Kenya, Botswana, Ethiopia, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Uganda and Cameroon.

The deadline is May 31.

