Google Introduces Locked Folder Feature to Hide Sensitive Images

Google is updating Google Photos with a new folder feature that will allow you to protect your private images. The locked folder will be password protected and will not be visible in the photo feed or in other apps.

The feature will come in handy for many users. It is common to save sensitive images that we have no intention of sharing in the phone. However, we all know a few people who will start scrolling through the phone when you are trying to show them a single photo. The locked folder feature will allow you save sensitive images, keeping them out of the main feed.

Read: Google to End Free Unlimited Photos Storage in June 2021

“With Locked Folder in, you can add photos to a passcode protected space and they won’t show up as you scroll through Photos or other apps on your phone. Locked Folder is launching first on Google Pixel, and more Android devices throughout the year.” the tech giant announced on its twitter page.

With Locked Folder in @googlephotos, you can add photos to a passcode protected space and they won’t show up as you scroll through Photos or other apps on your phone. Locked Folder is launching first on Google Pixel, and more Android devices throughout the year. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/yGNoQ8vLdq — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

The feature is already available through some third party apps, including a selected number of Samsung Galaxy phones who have the Secure Folder Feature. However, now that it is available on Google photos, all Google android users will be able to enjoy the feature.

