Google Hustle Academy to Offer Training to 5000 SMEs in Africa

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are set to benefit from tree training under Google’s newly launched Hustle Academy. The training program is designed to help entrepreneurs running about 5,000 SMEs to position their businesses for investment opportunities. They are also invited to apply for the program so they can learn how to build viable business models for the future.

A global network of mentors and alumni will be at hand to offer their expertise at the academy. To help SMEs in Africa navigate the challenges they face, business owners will receive five days of hands-on training and 3,000 hours of training on fundamental aspects of business. Strategic growth activities, such as business growth strategy, establishing digital marketing roadmaps, locating and analyzing funding avenues, and how to pitch for success, are all part of the training program.

“SMEs are the engine that drives growth for any economy. In Africa, SMEs account for around 80% of jobs and are a significant source of economic growth. In order to grow the economy and increase employment, it is crucial that small businesses have access to the right tools, training and funding to scale up. The Hustle Academy’s mission is to assist entrepreneurs navigate the business challenges they face by providing them with the appropriate tools and knowledge,” Rosemary Momanyi-Opiyo, Small and Medium Business Lead, East and West Africa said.

The training program is free of charge and will be offered virtually within a week. Participants are expected to attend all live sessions as they will not be recorded.

Eligibility will be limited to businesses with a plan and defined product or offering that have been in existence for more than a year. They must also have made a profit or be within 1-3 months of breaking even in the past 12 months.

“Our hope is that through the Hustle Academy training this year, we will be able to assist 5,000 SMEs and entrepreneurs across Africa take their business to the next level and find ways to scale our efforts to help even more businesses going forward,” Momanyi added.

