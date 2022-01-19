Google Honours Betty White With Tribute on Her 100th Birthday Week

Have you searched for Betty White on Google lately? The tech giant is honouring the late legendary actress with a “Thank you for being a friend,” tribute message with beautiful graphics and rose petals dropping down the screen. White would have turned a hundred this week on the 17th, and users who type her name on the search engine are able to join in celebrating her life.

White passed away of natural causes on December 31, 2021, two weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She was popular for starring in popular sitcoms including Golden Girls which ran from 1985 to 1992, the Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Hot in Cleveland among others.

Read: Google Honours Kenyan Activist Mekatilili Wa Menza

White was referred to as the first lady of Television, and was famed for being the first woman to produce a Sitcom. She had an active career spinning over 70 years. She was the recepient of several awards including seven Emmy Awards.

White was married three times and never had any children of her own. She was however a step-mum to her third husband’s children. After the husband’s and children’s deaths, the actress never remarried, instead, choosing to focus on her career.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...