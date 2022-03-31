Google to Add ‘Highly Cited’ Label to Help Users Get to the Source of Information

Google is working on a feature to add a ‘highly cited’ label to frequented sources. The sources could include local news publications, interviews, press releases and official announcements. The label will be added to the search result’s preview image as long as the other websites are linking to it.

Google says it is also updating search to include ‘rapidly evolving topics’ and ‘About this Result.’ The tech giant noted that a ‘highly cited’ label will help highlight original reporting, giving users accurate information that could be distorted by other publications. It can also help readers find press releases directly from companies themselves.

Google will also expand its efforts to help readers evaluate search results by showing a notice relating to ‘rapidly evolving topics’. The notice will remind them to confirm whether a source is trusted and give them the option of coming back for more information when it is available.

Both features which are expected to help readers find the most accurate or relevant information for a news story will launch in the US this week with a global rollout expected in a few weeks.

