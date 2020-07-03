Google Launches “Google for Non-profits” Empowerment Programme In Nigeria

Google has launched the “Google For Nonprofits” initiative in Nigeria with an aim of empowering Non-profit organizations (NPO) in the country by providing free premium services.

Google for Non-profits will award free access to organizations that qualify for the program. These are the same premium tools used by large enterprises.

NPOs which qualify will have access to tools such G-suite for Non-profits, Google Ad grants and YouTube’s Non-Profit program among others.

“Nonprofits face unique challenges when making decisions about what technology to acquire amid competing demands for funding and resources. Our overall goal is to provide access to tools and technology quickly and effectively so that these organizations can focus their efforts and resources directly towards achieving their goals.”head of government affairs and public policy for Google West Africa, Tiki Akinsanmi, said.

The premium apps will assist the Non-profits to work faster and more efficiently in order to spur more supporters into action and allow them to tell their stories in compelling ways.

The Non-profits that qualify will be awarded a grant of up to $10,000 (Ksh1 million) a month for six months, through October 2020. This will be spent on text based ads among other Google offerings.

Eligibility

An NPO has to be a registered Non-profit charitable organization currently operating in Nigeria and must be verified by Techsoup Nigeria.

Government entities, hospitals or healthcare institutions, schools and other academic institutions are not classified under NPOs and therefore cannot qualify.

According to The Guardian Nigeria, Google has also announced that its philanthropic arm, Google.org will be making a grant to Teach for Nigeria, a non-profit organization that focuses on education of children from marginalized communities in Nigeria,which are more vulnerable during this Covid-19 period.

The grant will fund a two-year fellowship program to help the learners in these vulnerable communities access quality education from well-trained staff.

“Our plan is to provide support and create partnerships that will ensure that children from underserved communities are able to access the required level of education during these times,” Akinsanmi said.

