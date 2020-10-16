Google Feature to Let You Search For Song by Humming

Google has launched one feature that will prove useful to very many people. You will now be able to hum a song for about 10 or 15 seconds and let Google conduct a search of the very song you are looking for.

The feature will not expect you to type in a name, song title or singer to conduct the song. It will simply conduct the search based on the tune you hum. Have you ever gone somewhere, heard a really good song, but couldn’t find the lyrics or singer? It” easy to lose good songs, and sometimes, you may be resigned to your fate hoping to one day come across it again. Google to the rescue.

To use this feature, you will need the latest version of the Google app. Tap the mic and say “What’s this song?” or “search a song” and start humming for at least 10 or 15 seconds.

Google will utilize its machine learning technology to match your hum, whistle or singing to the song’s melody, named as its ‘fingerprint’.

Google’s machine learning technology transforms the audio into a number based sequence representing the song’s melody. The models are trained to identify songs from various sources such as singing, whistling or humming. These are matched with Google’s music spanning millions of songs from all around the world.

This is considered just one of the ways that Google is demonstrating how powerful and robust its software capabilities are. The feature will no doubt attract many users looking for various songs from all over. The tech giant says that the feature will be available in English on iOS and more than 20 languages on Android.

