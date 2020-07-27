Google Employees To Continue Working From Home Until July 2021

Google has reported plans to keep its 200,000 full time and contract employees working remotely for the next one year, until July 2021.

A lot of Tech firms have reported plans to keep employees working remotely in the long term due to the persistent spread of the Corona Virus. Google is the first company to announce its one year plan.

According to reports by the Wall Street Journal, Google’s parent company, Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai, made the announcement last week in a meeting with company executives.

Previously, Google had announced plans to reopen their offices for employees starting July 6th, with the physical return to the offices remaining optional.

Read: Google Reportedly accessing data on usage of Android Apps to keep up with Competition

The CEO decided to give a specific time frame for employees to work from home and to give employees with families some certainty regarding their work from home schedules.

Many families are facing inconsistency and are struggling with the lack of direction especially from the education front.

Twitter, Square and Facebook already announced plans to allow their employees work from home indefinitely.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu