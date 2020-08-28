Google Duo Update To Let You Launch Video Calls on Android TV

Google has announced that its video chat app, Google Duo will now be available on Android TV. The chat app will be positioned as a native app allowing users to launch video calls right at the TV screen.

Earlier this week, the tech giant announced that Google Meet users could now project their video conferencing meetings on their TV screens using Chromecast. The new update on Google Duo will be available on Beta in the coming weeks. Users will be able to launch one-on-one and group video calls in the new update.

“If your TV doesn’t have a camera built-in, you can simply plug in a USB camera,” Google said in its blog post.

The update supports Google’s efforts in bringing its video calling tools to bigger screens. Google Meet users can now enjoy bigger and better view and flexibility to work in a preferred area as they cast their video conferences. Most people working from home appreciate a couch and TV combination as opposed to the standard desk and laptop for office meetings.

Google Duo is already supported on smart displays such as the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max which run Google’s software. The expansion and continued updates on its video calling apps helps Google as it seeks to gain an upper hand against its competitors such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Whatsapp and Messenger.

The company acknowledges that video calls have already taken root as of the preferred communication tools due to the current lifestyle. “Video calls aren’t going anywhere”, the company said in the blog.

