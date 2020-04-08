Google Doodle To Honour Coronavirus Helpers For Two Weeks

Google will for the next two weeks appreciate all Coronavirus helpers using the Doodle.

The campaign which began on Monday will appreciate health workers all the way to the teachers.

“This week, we’re beginning a series of Doodles to recognize the many people responding to COVID-19 — from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available,” Google said.

The theme will see the “G” sending a heart to an ‘e’.

Monday featured graphs depicting curves, while the one on Tuesday saw the last letter dressed in scrubs.

As such, the Search homepage at the bottom notes who Google is recognizing on that particular day.

For example, the Google Doodle on Monday Tuesday and Wednesday looked like this:

April 6: Public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community

April 7: Doctors, nurses, and medical workers

April 8: Emergency services workers

“Over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honor other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders, and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running. Thank you to all the people who are working to save lives and keep communities safe during this pandemic,” Google stated.

The Google Doodle series has in the past been reserved for multi-week sporting events like the Olympics and World Cup.

But Google has since the COVID-19 pandemic been using their platforms to keep the audience informed about the disease.

Globally, 1,440,106 have contracted the virus while 308,336 have recovered.

82,867 others have died as of Wednesday afternoon.

In Kenya, 172 cases have been confirmed with 6 fatalities and four recoveries.

