Google Discover Feed Reportedly Displaying Short TikTok-Style Videos

TikTok is taking hits from all directions starting from an impending ban in the US, Facebook’s recent launch of Reels in Instagram and joining the foray is Google, which is now reported to be testing TikTok style videos on its discover feed.

Google discover displays a feed of the most relevant information according to your preferences. The feed is reportedly showing short TikTok like videos as a test.

As TikTok’s woes deepen, companies have been rushing to replicate and offer users alternatives to the popular app. Google Discover is said to be displaying videos from similar video making apps Trell and Tangi.

A report from 9to5 says that the short videos are displayed on the device web browser when tapped. The source’s logo is placed on the top left corner and the video name at the bottom.

The videos also have controls to mute/unmute and share. The new feature also comes with a progress indicator and an option to hide videos from the displayed list.

Google is yet to announce anything in reference to the videos and only a few people have reported seeing the video.

The short videos displayed are from Trell, and Indian TikTok competitor and Tangi, which features 60 second clips.

Google discover is accessible on all Android phones and on the Google app for iOS. It displays interest topics to the user and News around these topics.

TikTok was banned in India in June and is currently serving a 90 day notice to sell in the US. Microsoft has been reported as the frontrunner is a sales deal that could see the tech software giant acquire all or part of TikTok.

