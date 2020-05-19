Google Finally Has a Dark-mode For its Search App

Google may be late to the party but they have finally rolled out a dark mode option for their search app.

The option will be coming to more phones during the week, some earlier than others. The light-on-dark-on feature has been a part of the google beta version for a few months now, but it’s now being released widely.

Users whose devices run on android 10 and iOS13 will not need to take any action to enable the dark mode option. When the update comes, the app will detect your device’s display settings and follow suit. iOS12 users may be required to turn on the feature manually.

The dark mode interface will help create a more blended across your apps and could also ease eyestrain related to light exposure on your screen. You also have the option of turning off the dark mode feature if you prefer the classic light-on.

2019 saw a couple of apps introduce the dark-mode options to their users. Facebook lite, Facebook messenger, twitter and lately Facebook web have all introduced the dark mode feature. You can also activate the dark mode option for your device browser.

