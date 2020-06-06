Google Plus Replacement, Currents To Be Rolled Out This July

Google Plus replacement, Currents, will be made available to G Suite users from July 6th. The company announced this to G Suite administrators through an email.

Google says Currents is a tool that will allow employers engage in meaningful interaction with their employees.

Last year, Google shut down Google Plus owing to low usage, but kept an enterprise version for G Suite customers. Any lingering enterprise users will automatically be redirected to Currents next month, and Plus links will be redirected to Currents URLs.

The interface for Currents includes a home stream, which can either be ordered chronologically or by relevance. It allows sharing of links, text, images, polls and content from Google Drive.

Company administrators will be allotted extra moderation features and will be able to target specific employees with custom streams and track post engagement across the platform.

Google unsuccessfully tried to compete with Facebook and Twitter using Google Plus until last year when it was shut down. Currents most likely resembles Microsoft Teams or Slack.

The roll out time is ideal as more people have embraced collaborative work from home tools due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is Google’s second product to be named Currents. The first one was a magazine app that went through a few variations over the years and is now Google News.

