Google Creates Illustrations to be Used as Google Profile Images

Google has rolled out a number of creative images designed to be used as profile images. Dubbed Google illustrations, the images can be used in place of real photos which are normally used on the display profile image.

The images are diverse with categories ranging from animals to technology and space.

Google’s variety of images differ from Snapchat’s and Facebook’s avatars which allow users to create personal representations of themselves. The tech giant is instead offering a number of generic images to be used based on personal interests.

The illustrations have been rolled out to Android users with plans to roll out the same to iOS users in the near future. Google says it will also expand the collection of illustrations available for different users.

