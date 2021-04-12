Google Creates “Classroom” Tool for Teachers

Google has added yet another tool in its Google Apps for Education Suite. Dubbed “Classroom” it helps teachers create and organize assignments, provide feedback to their students and communicate with their classes.

According to Google, education tools should be simple and easy to use, and classroom is designed to give students more time to teach while giving students more time to learn.

To create and collect assignments, Classroom integrates Google Docs, Drive and Gmail for seamless and paperless submissions. Teachers will be able to see who has not completed their work, and provide direct, real-time feedback to individual students.

Classroom will also allow teachers to make announcements, ask questions and comment with students in real-time. To help teachers stay organized, the tool will automatically create folders for each student for each assignment, allowing the students to view what assignments are pending on their folders.

Teachers can apply to use the tool on classroom.google.com/signup. As it is still in preview, Google says it will only invite a handful of educators to try it out in about a month.

The tech Giant says it is planning a roll-out to schools globally by September this year.

The announcement of the app comes a week after Google stopped scanning emails for education and serving them ads.

“Like the rest of our Apps for Education services, Classroom contains no ads, never uses your content or student data for advertising purposes, and is free for schools.”

The tech company recently launched a resource allowing students to practice math and sciences from its search engine.

