Google Claims Its Carbon Footprint Is Now Zero

Google has announced that it is eliminating its entire carbon legacy and committing itself to fully operating on carbon free energy by 2030.

The tech giant said that the plan would be more taxing as opposed to the traditional approach of matching energy usage with renewable energy hence the time frame. As of the time of announcement, Google said that they had managed to erase its entire carbon legacy setting their current footprint at zero, making it the first company ever to do so.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai announced that they “will do things like pairing wind and solar power sources together and increasing our use of battery storage.”

“And we’re working on ways to apply AI (artificial intelligence) to optimise our electricity demand and forecasting.”he added.

The company has been matching all its annual electricity consumption with 100 percent renewable energy since 2017 and hopes to push this further and run its business on Carbon-free energy in all their locations all the time.

“Our data centers power the products and services you’ve come to rely on every day. This will mean every email you send through Gmail, every question you ask Google Search, every YouTube video you watch, and every route you take using Google Maps, is supplied by clean energy every hour of every day.” the company said on its website.

The tech giant has pledged to invest in its partners and technology to help people around the world make sustainable choices.

“We estimate that the commitments we’re making today will directly generate more than 20,000 new jobs in clean energy and associated industries, in America and around the world, by 2025.” the blog further read.

In January, Microsoft announced its plans to become carbon-negative by 2030, while Apple announced plans to go carbon neutral in all its operations by 2030. Amazon set a 2040 target for its operations to go carbon neutral.

