Google to Take On Windows with New Chrome OS Version for Older PCs and Macs

Google has announced the rollout of Chrome OS Flex, a new version of its Operating System. Chrome OS Flex is designed for PC and Mac users, and according to a blog from Google, can be installed within minutes.

Google launched Chrome OS in 2010 with limited functionality. However, just over a decade later, the OS is fully featured and is rapidly expanding as an advantageous option for Businesses, Schools and individuals.

Google has now been trying to get more companies and individuals to ditch Windows in favour of Chromebooks, and the rollout of Chrome OS Flex might make it possible as it will reel in older PC users and Mac users.

Chrome OS Flex will make it easy to convert older windows and Mac systems into fully functioning Chromebooks within a short period of time. The software is free, secure and will be updated every four weeks.

Installing Google Chrome OS Flex on a new PC appears to be identical to installing Windows 11 through installation media. You’ll need a USB flash drive with at least 8GB of storage. At least 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage will be required on PCs. The CPU requirements are less stringent: you’ll need a 64-bit processor, period. That is, any processor produced after the year 2000.

However, there are several GPU limitations: Google claims that the Intel GMA 500, 600, 3600, and 3650 graphics cards do not fulfill Chrome OS Flex performance requirements.

Google has listed a number of certified models on their support page together with verified, minor issues expected and major issues expected status on each.

Google purchased CloudReady a few years back and used its technology to convert laptop PCs into Chromebooks. CloudReady is a “prior version of Chrome OS Flex,” according to Google. “When Chrome OS Flex is stable, Google will automatically update CloudReady devices to Chrome OS Flex,” the company noted.

“This operating system is still in early access on the dev channel. You may experience some instability,” Google says.

