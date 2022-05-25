Google Arts and Culture Showcases 12 Ways to Celebrate Africa Day

Google has kicked off celebrations for today’s Africa day with an impressive collection of Arts and Culture from across the continent. On your Google search engine, the tech giant gives a prompt for users to take a tour celebrating what Africa has to offer.

Users can explore museums, galleries and cultural sites including Kenya’s Africa Heritage house. They will be able to read curated stories covering fashion, music, art, identity, food and more. The collection includes scrolling history books to read about Africa’s Trailblazing Women including Winnie Mandela and Queen Tiye.

How much do you know about Luanda Magere- the invisible luo warrior, Koitalel Arap Samoei- The Mighty Nandi prophet, Kinuki wa Kombo- the conjuring Mbeere warrior and Mekatilili wa Menza- the Giriama wonder woman? Did you know that Gor Mahia was a historic luo magician and not just a football team? Well, Google will give you a glimpse into the lives of these 61 historic characters with a chance to engage by taking a quiz to unmask your inner super hero.

Talented afrofuturistic photographer Osborne Macharia is also featured in the collection showcasing some his most popular works including the Kabangu and Mengo series.

The collection further ventures into African cities such as Lagos, Johannesburg and Durban showcasing Music from celebrated Artists like Teni, Busiswa and Muzi.

Contemporary African Art and literature is captured with a feature of Jean Pigozi’s pocket gallery in augmented reality. Ngugi wa Thiong’o highlights the power of identity through his literature works.

Africa is not complete without wild animals! The feature takes you through a tour of the big five; lion, leopard, rhino, elephant and Buffalo, while you learn the importance of conservation.

The great pyramids and the continent’s majestic continents including Kilimanjaro, Mount Patti and Table mountain invite you for a virtual climb while learning what steps the continent has taken to deal with climate change.

The annual Africa Day concert is a musical homage to Africa, showcasing African artists making headlines across the globe. This year’s event will feature artists from Tanzania, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South African and Congo. The concert will be streamed on YouTube at 19:00 CAT / 18:00 WAT on the 25th of May, 2022.

The concert is intended to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity on May 25, 1963, by showcasing African culture via music.

