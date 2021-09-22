Google Announces Virtual Event to Promote People, Businesses

Google has announced a virtual Google for Africa event to be held on October 6. The tech giant says it wants to make the internet a more helpful place for people, businesses and organizations in Africa

“For the past 14 years, since we first began working on the continent, we’ve endeavoured to unlock the benefits of the digital economy for everyone.” Google said in a blog post.

To accelerate the transformation of Africa’s digital economy, Google says it has been working closely with various partners.

The Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated access to digital tool and reliable information through the internet. Google says access to the internet has become a priority.

More people made connections through the pandemic as lock down measures prevented movement. Online studies was also possible through the availability of the internet.

Google also cites the importance of the internet for small and medium size enterprises. Businesses were highly affected during the pandemic and most of them had to transfer their transactions online. This has proved pivotal in the contribution towards the continent’s economic recovery.

Google has previously held separate events for Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria. The tech giant says it is focused on working with its partners to help address the continent’s challenges.

