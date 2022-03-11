Google Announces Updates to Photos, Gboard Keyboard Among Others

In the latest update of Google apps and services on android, the portrait blur feature will be available for a variety of images including food and plants. Other updates will include a new screen time widget, and a Gboard function to help you improve your grammar.

In the past, Google Photos was able to blur the background in images of people. The company is now rolling it out to enable customers to use it on a wider range of subjects as a result of this update. As a post-processing effect, users will be able to apply portrait blur to existing photos.

The grammar correction function on the Gboard keyboard is also being rolled out to a wider customer base. The feature operates on-device and complements the company’s existing spell-checking capabilities.

Gboard will also receive 2,000 new emoji mashups, which mix two existing emoji to create stickers that can be shared across a range of messaging apps and websites.

The Live Transcribe accessibility app is also being updated to work offline. According to Google, this should be useful for conversations that take place in places where establishing a solid internet connection is difficult. Live Transcribe comes pre-installed on some Samsung phones.

Google also has a bunch of smaller updates including on its Nearby Share feature which will now allow users to share files with more than one person at a time.

