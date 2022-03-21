Google Will Now Let Android Users Delete the Last 15 Minutes of History

Google will now let users delete the last 15 minutes of their history. The feature is rolling out for Android users, after it was brought to android users in July 2021.

“We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” a Google spokesperson told to The Verge.

“We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces.”

Read: Google Updates Android with New Features including Facial Gestures, Camera Switch

The feature was also spotted by Former XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman after a tip-off. The feature is already available to a section of Android users.

The news have not yet been announced officially but this news comes as Former XDA Developers Editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman claimed that the information was tipped to him. The feature can be accessed by opening Google’s Android app and tapping on the profile picture, and clicking on “Delete last 15 min” option.

It is still not clear if or when the tech giant will roll out the feature to web users. Google already has a feature that deletes history automatically every three, 18 or 36 months.

