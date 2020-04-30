Google Africa Developer Scholarships Now Open

Google announced the third round of their Google Africa Developer Scholarships with an aim of creating skills and economic opportunities in Africa.

In partnership with Pluralsight and Andela, this is part of their 5 year engagement plan to help bridge the developer skills and opportunities gap in Africa. Google plans to provide 100,000 African developers with access to high quality, world class training on mobile technologies and cloud platforms within a five year period.

Google announced 30,000 training scholarship opportunities and an additional 1,000 grants for the Google Associate Android Developer and Associate Cloud Engineer Certifications. Pluralsight and Andela will deliver the training with an intensive curriculum designed to prepare learners for entry level and intermediate roles as software developers.

Read: Software Development Training Company Andela Secures Ksh10 Billion Funding

“Across Africa, we continue to see developers who have successfully gone through the scholarship program grow their careers and also use their skills to benefit their communities.” Google said.

Examples cited were Boutheina Bouchahd, a middle school teacher from Tunisia, who underwent the training program in 2019 and is now building an app for her students to teach them how to program. She credits the scholarship opportunity for her skills and growth in confidence.

Ayeah Godlove Akoni from Cameroon completed the program and immediately landed a job as a software developer. He is among the 1000 developers across the continent who qualified for the developer certification grants.

Read: Andela Launches Fourth Pan-African Technology Hub In Kigali

The value of peer-to-peer learning has been a cause for deeper learning due to the physical meet-ups organized by the community leads in various cities across Africa.

Developers who will qualify for the program will have access to a network of about 250 Google developer groups and Developer student clubs in 150 cities across the continent. The connection with other countries focused on Google technologies will help the developers gain extra skills.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu