Google Adds Tab-grouping Feature to Chrome

Google has designed a new tab grouping feature for chrome users. This will help you better organize the number of tabs you have open at any given time. The feature is already available in the chrome beta version and will roll out more broadly to the desktop versions of chrome next week.

You can make a group by right clicking on one tab and assigning it a name and a colour. You will be able to see the colour of the group under all the tabs that are included in that group. You can also drag your tabs from group to group if you would like to rearrange them or group them differently.

Previously, you could group your tabs by making tab stacks with Vivaldi or by by getting a third party extension to your Chrome. The feature is now easily available and will help lots of users with the dozens of tabs that are normally open at any given time.

